How to implement a paywall to prevent content bypass

You've likely encountered paywalls while browsing the web for interesting content or the latest news. As annoying as they may seem from a reader's point of view, paywalls play an essential role in allowing publishers to monetize their content. Without a direct revenue stream from paying customers, publishers rely solely on advertising, which may not be sustainable and is annoying for readers.

However, some users find clever ways around these walls, skirting the rules to access restricted content without paying. This article will explore paywalls, why publishers implement them, what paywall evasion entails, and how publishers can protect their content and enforce access rules.

What is a paywall?

A paywall is a method to restrict users from accessing online content, requiring users to pay or subscribe to view it. Online newspapers, magazines, and content providers commonly employ this model to protect high-value content and establish a direct revenue stream from their readers. When visitors land on a page, the paywall checks if they have the necessary permissions, usually if they've paid or subscribed. If not, the content remains inaccessible, often accompanied by a prompt for payment or subscription.

For users willing to pay, paywalls enable unencumbered access while supporting the hard work that goes into quality journalism and content creation. However, for more casual readers not interested in committing to a long-term paid subscription, paywalls are viewed as an annoyance interrupting their browsing experience. Therefore, paywalls must be effective enough to encourage subscriptions while not overly restrictive to deter potential readers.

Types of paywalls

Since content, publishers, and audiences differ, paywalls must also vary in implementation and restrictions. Paywalls are generally categorized based on how flexible or porous the barriers are between readers and content. Some of the common types used by publishers today include:

Hard Paywalls

The most restrictive of them all, hard paywalls allow no free access to content. Users must subscribe before viewing any articles or content on the site. Media with highly valued and unique content, such as specialized news outlets or educational resources, often use this model.

Metered or Soft Paywalls

Metered paywalls allow casual readers access to a limited number of articles within a certain period before requiring them to sign up for paid access. This model enables publishers to balance accessibility and monetization, offering a taste of content before encouraging avid readers to subscribe for more.

Freemium Paywalls

With freemium paywalls, a publisher makes some content available for free while cordoning off premium content for paying subscribers only. This method allows casual readers basic access while monetizing the most valuable content. Additionally, publishers might offer perks like ad-free viewing to entice readers to subscribe.

Hybrid Models

Some publishers use hybrid paywall models that blend hard, metered, and freemium approaches across content types, devices, or referral sources. The model provides the most flexibility to balance subscription revenue with advertising and sponsored content.

Common reasons for using a paywall

Implementing a content paywall is a strategic decision for many online platforms, with several compelling reasons driving this choice. Publishers should consider their audience, content, and business goals when deciding if paywalls suit them. Some of the common reasons include:

Revenue Generation & Diversification

The most straightforward reason to use a paywall is to generate income directly from content. It's a direct line between content and revenue, making financial returns more predictable and stable. Many content creators, especially in the news and media industry, require more than ad revenues to sustain operations. A paywall offers a more sustainable business model, providing a consistent revenue stream supporting high-value content creation, staffing, and other operational expenses.

Enhanced User Experience

Paywalls can lead to a cleaner, more enjoyable user experience without the need for intrusive advertising. This experience can be a significant draw for users tired of navigating through ads, leading to higher engagement and longer time spent on the platform. Additionally, requiring an account to access content means publishers can build a community or a loyal user base and better understand their readers' preferences. These insights allow them to personalize content and offer even more value to their readers.

Content Valuation

Implementing a paywall places a value on the content, indicating its worth to the audience. This tactic can be particularly effective for niche or specialized content, where users recognize and are willing to pay for quality. Paywalls help distinguish your content from the vast ocean of free online material.

Should you use a paywall?

Deciding on whether to implement a paywall depends on a few key considerations. First, evaluate your content's uniqueness and your audience's willingness to pay. Is your content specialized? If so, a dedicated audience is more likely to pay for exclusive material. Also, consider the competitive landscape: if similar content is widely available for free, you need a strong value proposition to justify a paywall.

Another important aspect is the impact on audience growth. A paywall can restrict the reach of your content, potentially slowing down the expansion of your user base. Soft paywall options, like metered access, offer a balance, allowing some level of free access while monetizing more engaged users.

Financial sustainability is also a key factor. A paywall could provide a more stable income source if ad revenue is insufficient. However, aligning this with your overall financial goals and brand perception is essential. Implementing a paywall positions your content as premium, which can influence how your audience perceives your brand.

Ultimately, deciding to use a paywall depends on carefully analyzing your content's value, audience dynamics, financial needs, and brand strategy.

Are paywalls effective for anonymous users?

Paywalls face a challenge with anonymous users, particularly those using incognito modes and actively trying to evade paywalls. In 2017, DuckDuckGo discovered that 26.7% of surveyed people use incognito mode at least once a week. As online publications shift from display advertising to premium subscriptions, the importance of protecting paid content from private browsing abuse increases. Traditional user identification methods, like cookies, are less effective in these scenarios. However, advanced techniques like device fingerprinting can circumvent this issue by identifying unique characteristics of a user's device, enabling paywall enforcement even for users who attempt to get around your paywall without paying.

What is paywall evasion?

Paywall evasion refers to dubious tactics and workarounds that users use to access paywalled content without paying. These tactics range from simple tricks like clearing browser cookies to more sophisticated techniques involving third-party software and scrapers. Publishers often view these techniques as unethical because they deny the revenue their work rightfully deserves and violate their terms of use.

Some methods, such as disabling JavaScript, exploit loopholes in a website's code, while others use aggregator services that save content to outside databases. Website visitors have devised several methods to bypass paywalls and access gated content for free:

Incognito Mode and Clearing Cookies

Many users access content behind soft or metered paywalls using their browser's incognito or private browsing mode. Since these private windows do not store cookies each session, a website that relies on cookies to track previous visits cannot recognize the user's repeat visits. Similar to using incognito mode, users can manually clear their browser cookies to reset the metered paywall count, allowing them to access more articles for free.

Disabling Javascript or Reader Mode

Many paywalls rely on JavaScript to tally page views and limit non-paying readers. Disabling JavaScript in the browser settings prevents the paywall from loading, bypassing restrictions. Additionally, many modern browsers offer a reader mode that removes ads and other elements from a webpage for easier reading. However, these methods may also affect the website's functionality and lead to a poor user experience.

HTML and CSS Edits

A common method among tech-savvy users involves manipulating the website's CSS using the browser's developer tools. By altering or removing specific styles and elements, users can reveal hidden content behind soft paywalls, bypassing the need for subscription or payment.

Browser Extensions

A less technical approach to paywall evasion is using browser extensions that can perform customized rule-based evasions and automatically do the work for users behind the scenes. These extensions are usually tailored to major media sites and get around paywalls by exploiting loopholes in the website's front-end code. These extensions manipulate cookies or block certain page sections to display only the article content.

Third-Party Systems

Some users turn to third-party services or proxies to circumvent paywalls. These services allow users to save paywalled articles from media sites to outside databases, stripped of the originating domain's paywall. This content is then accessible for free public viewing. Websites like the Wayback Machine or Google's cached pages can provide access to content by displaying saved versions of web pages that might not include the paywall.

Multiple Devices or Browsers

To bypass paywalls, users often switch between different devices or browsers. Each device or browser can be perceived as a distinct user by the website, granting access to more free articles than intended. Some users also utilize multiple devices concurrently, such as a smartphone and laptop, to circumvent the limitations of a metered paywall. However, this strategy is limited to the number of devices they have.

How to reinforce your paywall

Understanding the tactics used by users to evade paywalls is crucial for content providers to develop more robust and effective paywall strategies and stay up-to-date with the latest technology. The paywall is ineffective if visitors can bypass paywalls with a few simple workarounds. This ineffectiveness leads to overuse and unauthorized access to paid content, resulting in lost revenue.

The key is balancing access control and user experience, ensuring your content remains protected and accessible to your legitimate audience. While not wholly bulletproof, publishers can take measures to significantly raise the effort and skill level needed to bypass their paywalls at scale while maintaining a good user experience.

Server-Side Content Delivery

Deliver paywalled content from your back-end only after confirming the visitor is a paying user. This approach adds a layer of security against client-side bypass methods, making accessing premium content more challenging for non-paying users. However, dynamic server-side processing can slow down content delivery.

Device Analysis

Employ advanced device intelligence and fingerprinting techniques to identify users and tally the articles they've accessed. This method can include analyzing device characteristics like the operating system, browser version, and hardware configuration. Device fingerprinting provides a more long-lasting identifier than cookies, which users or private browsing modes can quickly delete.

Dynamic Obfuscation

Implement dynamic obfuscation of website elements to make it harder for users to manipulate the site's CSS and HTML to evade the paywall. Randomizing class names and ID attributes can also make it harder for automated content scrapers to parse your site.

Regular Audits

Conduct regular audits of your paywall system to identify potential vulnerabilities and address them promptly. Watch for any suspicious spikes in traffic that might indicate bulk scraping of your content. Use bot detection software to recognize automated scrapers and prevent bots from scraping your content.

Legal Notices

Communicate the legal implications and ethical considerations of paywall evasion to your users. Highlight the terms of service and the importance of supporting content creators. Additionally, notify third-party services of unlawfully republished content on their sites.

How to protect your paywall with Fingerprint

Fingerprint provides a unique and stable visitor identifier for every visitor on your website. The identifier is based on the browser or device fingerprint and stays the same even when the user switches to incognito mode, deletes their cookies, or turns on a VPN.

[Want to see it in action? Try our interactive playground to see how Fingerprint helps identify paywall bypasses.]

Using our visitor identifier in your paywall implementation enables you to prevent non-paying visitors from going around your paywall and push them to subscribe. At the same time, legitimate visitors can get a taste of your content without signing up or facing additional friction. You decide how exactly to use the visitor identifier in your paywall implementation.