According to Surfshark, one of the most popular virtual private network (VPN) providers, over 1.6 billion people have used a VPN, which translates to about 31% of all internet users or one-fifth of the entire global population. And you’re likely one of them.

What is a VPN?

From a high-level perspective, a virtual private network (VPN) works by intentionally spoofing a user’s IP address to make it look like that user is in a country they are not. This action shields the user’s data and traffic through the VPN rather than directly from the website to their device. With many VPN providers, users are even able to select the location of their VPN, whether it is somewhere else in the country or a country in another part of the world entirely.

Why do people use a VPN?

VPNs are a popular solution for internet users for many reasons. Some of the most common reasons revolve around better data privacy and protection while accessing unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, protecting their privacy from apps and websites that may want to track their users, and offering more peace of mind while working remotely as an employee or employer.

Additionally, VPNs have risen in popularity due to the added benefit of a user's ability to access blocked content within a specific country. This practice is legal in the U.S. and most other countries as well. This tactic can also be used to discover hidden discounts or lower prices on things such as flights and hotels and is even promoted by VPN providers as an added value to using a VPN.

How are VPNs misused?

VPNs are a prevalent solution for internet users to enhance their privacy and data security while browsing the internet for various reasons. However, this enhanced privacy and data security has led to the rise of cybercriminals using VPNs for illegal and fraudulent purposes.

Distributing malware and identity theft

Cybercriminals can use VPNs to aid in criminal activities, including distributing malware or identity theft. They use VPNs to shield their identity, location, and activities from targeted sites and individuals, and also from law enforcement in their home country or the countries of the websites they’re targeting, making it much harder to track down the actual cybercriminal. Additionally, they could target the VPN itself and exploit one of the known 500 VPN vulnerabilities to gain access to sensitive data.

Click fraud

Businesses who advertise online risk billions of dollars annually by way of click fraud. Click fraud occurs when a VPN connection is used to artificially inflate clicks on a pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaign, deplete the funds of the campaign, and prevent actual users or visitors from being able to view or visit the intended ads. It allows fraudsters or click bots to hide their physical location and quickly cycle through numerous IP addresses.

How does VPN detection work?

Detecting if a website visitor or software user is visiting with a VPN can help businesses better understand and identify their users. VPN detection helps protect an organization from security threats such as malware, click fraud, or DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks and ensures the intentions of the user or visitor are not nefarious.

One of Fingerprint's newest Smart Signals, VPN detection, currently uses two different detection methods based on the user’s provided IP address. In fact, in just one month we were able to identify 21 million users utilizing a VPN while visiting a website that had Fingerprint installed.



First, it checks if the IP address belongs to a known database of IP addresses used by public VPN providers. Second, it looks up the geographic location associated with the user’s IP address and its time zone. If that time zone does not match the time zone setting in the user’s browser, that user is likely using a VPN.



If either of those methods returns a positive result, that visitor is reported as using a VPN. We are constantly iterating and perfecting our methodology to enhance the accuracy of the VPN detection Smart Signal.

Why should you implement VPN detection?

VPN detection helps better identify visitors and users — good and bad. By ensuring every visitor is who they claim to be, businesses can better protect themselves and their users from many security and fraud threats.

Benefits include:

Higher user identification accuracy: As mentioned earlier, VPNs can hide a visitor or user’s actual location, making it harder to accurately associate the user with their account or previous sessions.

As mentioned earlier, VPNs can hide a visitor or user’s actual location, making it harder to accurately associate the user with their account or previous sessions. Better website security: Those using VPNs often conduct nefarious actions such as account takeovers, credit card fraud, and cyberattacks. VPN detection helps you keep your website secure by blocking access from suspicious IP addresses and reducing the risk of fraudulent activities. Additionally, you could choose to preemptively block users using a VPN altogether if desired.

Those using VPNs often conduct nefarious actions such as account takeovers, credit card fraud, and cyberattacks. VPN detection helps you keep your website secure by blocking access from suspicious IP addresses and reducing the risk of fraudulent activities. Additionally, you could choose to preemptively block users using a VPN altogether if desired. Improved identification and UX: With seamless, behind-the-scenes VPN detection, you don’t have to add friction to the user experience by blocking VPN usage on your site. You can allow users to visit your website as they prefer, but you can ensure their security by identifying VPN usage from bad actors.

Conclusion

VPN usage has drastically increased over the last few years, with a third of all internet users having used a VPN. While there are many added security and user experience benefits for an internet user to utilize a VPN provider, there’s the darker side of fraudulent activities conducted through VPN usage, including malware distribution, click fraud, and identity theft.

VPN detection improves security and fraud prevention strategies and models and more accurately identifies users without adding friction to the user experience.

Fingerprint offers VPN detection as part of its Smart Signals device intelligence offering and several other device intelligence signals, including IP blocklist matching and Browser bot detection. Smart Signals allows users to reveal the true intentions of every user with access to the most accurate real-time device intelligence available.