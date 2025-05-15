Ecommerce fraud Articles

How to use Compelling Evidence 3.0 and device intelligence to minimize penalties under Visa’s VAMP
May 15, 2025

How to use Compelling Evidence 3.0 and device intelligence to minimize penalties under Visa’s VAMP

Chargebacks are even more painful under Visa's new rules. Learn what's changed and how you can stay below tightening chargeback ratios and enumeration thresholds.

The art of recognizing return users — without relying on cookies
March 20, 2025

The art of recognizing return users — without relying on cookies

Recognizing returning users, even without them logging in, lets you create personalized experiences that reduce friction and enhance engagement. Learn how accurate visitor identification can make every revisit feel seamless and welcoming.

Tutorial: Reducing cart abandonment & improving the guest experience
March 18, 2025

Tutorial: Reducing cart abandonment & improving the guest experience

Learn how to combat cart abandonment and improve the guest checkout experience. Plus, we'll walk through how to detect returning guests with Fingerprint.

Tutorial: How to protect your business from referral fraud
January 28, 2025

Tutorial: How to protect your business from referral fraud

Fraudsters abuse referral programs to make money and obtain unfair discounts. Learn how you can detect and prevent referral fraud with Fingerprint in this step-by-step tutorial.

Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained — and how to prevent it
January 24, 2025

Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained — and how to prevent it

Card cracking is when fraudsters attempt to obtain valid credit card information that they can use to make unauthorized purchases. Learn how to build defenses against this threat.

Payment fraud prevention & solutions guide
January 9, 2025

Payment fraud prevention & solutions guide

Payment fraud can be a costly headache, but with the right tools and prevention techniques, you can prevent “friendly fraud” and third-party fraud.

Tutorial: How to reduce payment fraud
January 7, 2025

Tutorial: How to reduce payment fraud

Learn how reliable visitor identification enhances anti-fraud workflows for online payment transactions.

Building better chargeback cases with Fingerprint
December 19, 2024

Building better chargeback cases with Fingerprint

Catch friendly fraudsters red-handed with Fingerprint visitor IDs. Prove who really made that “unauthorized” purchase and stop chargeback abuse.

Buy now, pay later fraud: What retailers need to know
December 18, 2024

Buy now, pay later fraud: What retailers need to know

Learn about the rise of BNPL fraud and discover how retailers can protect themselves against fraudsters deploying common fraud techniques.

E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces
December 7, 2024

E-commerce fraud prevention: Payment fraud trends for online marketplaces

Understand the 5 most common types e-commerce payment fraud and get prevention tips for e-commerce merchants and marketplaces.

Chargeback fraud prevention: Tactics and best practices
November 15, 2024

Chargeback fraud prevention: Tactics and best practices

Explore strategies for preventing chargeback fraud, including detection tools that identify fraudulent activities.

How online retailers can protect shoppers from holiday fraud
November 7, 2024

How online retailers can protect shoppers from holiday fraud

Learn how e-commerce retailers can protect customers (and their brand) from holiday fraud with our seasonal fraud prevention guide.

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