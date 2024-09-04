Ecommerce fraud Articles

Protect your slice of the (pizza) pie: Preventing account security fraud in food delivery services
September 4, 2024

Protect your slice of the (pizza) pie: Preventing account security fraud in food delivery services

Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.

E-commerce fraud prevention: Key takeaways from the webinar
August 5, 2024

E-commerce fraud prevention: Key takeaways from the webinar

Learn about the most common types of e-commerce fraud and steps retailers can take to detect and prevent them — while preserving a smooth experience for customers.

How to Use VPN Detection to Prevent Location Spoofing Fraud
May 1, 2024

How to Use VPN Detection to Prevent Location Spoofing Fraud

Detect VPN usage and spoofed locations with fingerprint VPN detection to apply content restrictions or regional features.

What is account creation fraud? How to prevent it
March 21, 2024

What is account creation fraud? How to prevent it

Protect your platform’s integrity by understanding and preventing fraudulent account creation.

Friendly Fraud: What It Is and How To Prevent It
February 21, 2024

Friendly Fraud: What It Is and How To Prevent It

Learn what friendly fraud is, the types of credit card chargeback fraud, how to detect friendly fraud, and how to prevent this costly type of fraud.

The Comprehensive Guide to Preventing Digital Payment BIN Attacks
February 14, 2024

The Comprehensive Guide to Preventing Digital Payment BIN Attacks

Explore how Bank Identification Number (BIN) attacks work, their risks, and prevention strategies in digital payments.

The Top 30+ Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Providers In The World
December 20, 2023

The Top 30+ Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Providers In The World

Get insights into the BNPL sector with a guide on global providers, how it works, fraud risks, and revenue models.

Chargeback guide: Dispute and prevent chargebacks
December 13, 2023

Chargeback guide: Dispute and prevent chargebacks

Navigate credit card chargebacks with our guide on disputing charges and 10 strategies to prevent them effectively.

What is Card Cracking? How to Prevent It
December 7, 2023

What is Card Cracking? How to Prevent It

Credit card cracking is a fraudulent act where cybercriminals decipher a card's security code, enabling unauthorized transactions. Learn how to prevent it.

How to prevent coupon abuse
October 25, 2023

How to prevent coupon abuse

Learn strategies to mitigate coupon and promo abuse to safeguard your profit margins and enhance customer experiences.

Replace SMS OTP with device fingerprinting for secure and frictionless authentication
October 10, 2023

Replace SMS OTP with device fingerprinting for secure and frictionless authentication

Understand PSD2, EBA, and SCA regulations, and how device fingerprinting can enhance secure payment compliance.

Triangulation Fraud: What it is and how to prevent it
March 27, 2023

Triangulation Fraud: What it is and how to prevent it

Triangulation fraud involves a real customer, a scammer-middleman, and a legitimate eCommerce site, where the scammer secretly facilitates transactions.

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