Ecommerce fraud Articles

Food delivery services are a lucrative target for bad actors looking to commit fraud. We detail some of the risks in this post, along with recommended precautions to take.
Learn about the most common types of e-commerce fraud and steps retailers can take to detect and prevent them — while preserving a smooth experience for customers.
Detect VPN usage and spoofed locations with fingerprint VPN detection to apply content restrictions or regional features.
Protect your platform’s integrity by understanding and preventing fraudulent account creation.
Learn what friendly fraud is, the types of credit card chargeback fraud, how to detect friendly fraud, and how to prevent this costly type of fraud.
Explore how Bank Identification Number (BIN) attacks work, their risks, and prevention strategies in digital payments.
Get insights into the BNPL sector with a guide on global providers, how it works, fraud risks, and revenue models.
Navigate credit card chargebacks with our guide on disputing charges and 10 strategies to prevent them effectively.
Credit card cracking is a fraudulent act where cybercriminals decipher a card's security code, enabling unauthorized transactions. Learn how to prevent it.
Learn strategies to mitigate coupon and promo abuse to safeguard your profit margins and enhance customer experiences.
Understand PSD2, EBA, and SCA regulations, and how device fingerprinting can enhance secure payment compliance.
Triangulation fraud involves a real customer, a scammer-middleman, and a legitimate eCommerce site, where the scammer secretly facilitates transactions.