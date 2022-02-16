Fingerprint Blog

Why is 99.5% accuracy important for preventing fraud?
Fingerprint Pro's visitorID is the most accurate device identifier available. Learn why this matters when it comes to catching fraudsters and protecting your online business.
Refund fraud is one of the most common fraud types for ecommerce business. Learn how to identify and stop chargebacks caused by professional refunders.
We are excited to announce the launch in India (Mumbai) in order to comply with India's personal data protection requirements, and improve performance.
In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.
Account takeover is a huge risk to online banks and fintechs. Learn how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and how to protect your website and mobile apps.
We are increasing the price of Fingerprint Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.
Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.
The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed our lives even more online. Businesses have had to scale up their anti-fraud efforts quickly to respond to rising threats using technology.
Chargebacks can cost your business money, inventory, and negatively impact your merchant reputation. Learn how to prevent chargebacks from harming your business through preventative measures.
There are a few NPM packages to choose from for browser fingerprinting. In this article, we compare options by looking at their popularity, updated date, package size and more.
Cybercrime shot up by 600% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what can we expect going forward? We look into 6 of the top cybersecurity trends expected in the coming years.
Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.