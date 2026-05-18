Fingerprint Blog

As AI industrializes fraud, authentication controls are no longer sufficient. Read Fingerprint's report on how cross-session device intelligence strengthens fraud prevention across the full customer lifecycle.
Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.
Understand what AI fraud detection is, what technology it relies on to detect scams, and what some of the best AI strategies are for catching fraud.
hCaptcha still frustrates users and struggles with sophisticated bots. Explore better alternatives, such as invisible device fingerprinting, that protect without the friction.
Bot detection is the process of identifying and blocking automated web traffic, typically used in cybersecurity to prevent malicious activities.
Read our in-depth report on how device intelligence closes risk gaps and strengthens your identity verification stack.
Tired of image puzzles blocking real users? Explore the best CAPTCHA alternatives and find the right bot protection for your site.
We discovered a privacy vulnerability in Firefox Private Browsing and Tor Browser that allows websites to fingerprint and track users across origins using IndexedDB database ordering, even after closing all private windows.
Manual fraud scoring can’t keep up. Learn how Fingerprint’s Suspect Score uses AI and your labeled data to generate optimized scoring recommendations in minutes.
Fraudsters use manipulated browsers to blend into real traffic. Learn how Fingerprint’s enhanced anti-detect browser detection surfaces hidden abuse without added friction.
Learn how attackers target Fingerprint integrations at the browser, device, app, and network level, and the specific steps you can take to harden your implementation.
Learn how to scale digital banking fraud prevention without breaking customer trust.
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