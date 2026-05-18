Fingerprint Blog

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Infographic on cybersecurity features a central "Device Intelligence" icon. Surrounding it are icons for MFA, Passkeys, Behavioral Login Scoring, and Face ID.
May 18, 2026

Device intelligence for banking: Strengthening identity and trust

As AI industrializes fraud, authentication controls are no longer sufficient. Read Fingerprint's report on how cross-session device intelligence strengthens fraud prevention across the full customer lifecycle.

Matt Wilkens photo
Matt Wilkens
Map illustration showing a bank and two message bubbles. One bubble, "SMS from Bank: Your OTP is 481290," is sent to both a user and a fraudster. Red dotted line indicates interception.
May 13, 2026

Phishing APK attacks: How they work and how to prevent them

Phishing APKs silently intercept SMS OTPs without the victim ever noticing. Learn how this attack works, why it's surging especially across APAC, and how device intelligence helps fight against it and protect users.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Graphic for AI fraud detection blog post
May 13, 2026

AI fraud detection: 6 strategies to stop attacks in real time

Understand what AI fraud detection is, what technology it relies on to detect scams, and what some of the best AI strategies are for catching fraud.

Evelyn Chea photo
Evelyn Chea
Top 5 hCaptcha alternatives in 2026: Puzzle-free bot detection
May 12, 2026

Top 5 hCaptcha alternatives in 2026: Puzzle-free bot detection

hCaptcha still frustrates users and struggles with sophisticated bots. Explore better alternatives, such as invisible device fingerprinting, that protect without the friction.

Alvin Ciby photo
Alvin Ciby
Bot detection radar
May 8, 2026

Bot detection: How to block bad bots in 2026

Bot detection is the process of identifying and blocking automated web traffic, typically used in cybersecurity to prevent malicious activities.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Technical illustration of an AI interface with a facial recognition diagram labeled "verified user account." Includes user data: visitor ID, browser, operating system, and IP address.
April 27, 2026

How IDV platforms can eliminate blind spots with device intelligence

Read our in-depth report on how device intelligence closes risk gaps and strengthens your identity verification stack.

Matt Wilkens photo
Matt Wilkens
Top 6 CAPTCHA alternatives for 2026: Better ways to stop bots without blocking real users
April 27, 2026

Top 6 CAPTCHA alternatives for 2026: Better ways to stop bots without blocking real users

Tired of image puzzles blocking real users? Explore the best CAPTCHA alternatives and find the right bot protection for your site.

Alvin Ciby photo
Alvin Ciby
A graphic showing data leaking from one browser window to another
April 22, 2026

We found a stable Firefox identifier linking all your private Tor identities

We discovered a privacy vulnerability in Firefox Private Browsing and Tor Browser that allows websites to fingerprint and track users across origins using IndexedDB database ordering, even after closing all private windows.

Dai Nguyen photo
Dai Nguyen
A gauge showing a score based on multiple signal inputs like bot and VM detection
April 8, 2026

Suspect Score: AI-powered fraud scoring trained on your own data

Manual fraud scoring can’t keep up. Learn how Fingerprint’s Suspect Score uses AI and your labeled data to generate optimized scoring recommendations in minutes.

Carley Stugelmayer photo
Carley Stugelmayer
A graphic of a browser with an alert
April 3, 2026

Catching fraud that was designed to blend into real traffic

Fraudsters use manipulated browsers to blend into real traffic. Learn how Fingerprint’s enhanced anti-detect browser detection surfaces hidden abuse without added friction.

Carley Stugelmayer photo
Carley Stugelmayer
Graphic showing a phone with a protective barrier and device signals floating around it.
March 31, 2026

How to harden your Fingerprint implementation against real-world attacks

Learn how attackers target Fingerprint integrations at the browser, device, app, and network level, and the specific steps you can take to harden your implementation.

Keshia Rose photo
Keshia Rose
Authorized push payment fraud in modern banking
March 30, 2026

Authorized push payment fraud in modern banking

Learn how to scale digital banking fraud prevention without breaking customer trust.

Alexander Goodwin photo
Alexander Goodwin
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