Engineering Articles

Overview of iOS fraud detection APIs and device fingerprinting
May 9, 2022

Overview of iOS fraud detection APIs and device fingerprinting

Discuss iOS application security techniques, their pros and cons, and alternative fraud detection approaches.

Storing Anonymous Browsing Preferences Using Browser Fingerprinting
March 22, 2022

Storing Anonymous Browsing Preferences Using Browser Fingerprinting

Discover how Fingerprint works, its use cases, and how to implement dark mode for remembering users’ preferences.

Product Update - November 2021
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for Fingerprint Pro as of November 2021.

How to detect incognito mode users on your website
July 29, 2021

How to detect incognito mode users on your website

Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Discover how ad blocker signals enhance browser fingerprinting accuracy in Fingerprint’s latest update.

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability in Tor, Safari, Chrome, and Firefox
May 13, 2021

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability in Tor, Safari, Chrome, and Firefox

Unveiling a scheme flooding vulnerability across major browsers. Learn how it threatens anonymous browsing.

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