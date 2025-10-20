BeEFUnknown
What is BeEF?
BeEF is the Browser Exploitation Framework a penetration testing tool focused on browser-based security assessment and exploitation.
How to detect BeEF with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies BeEF through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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