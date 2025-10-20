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  3. BeEF

BeEF

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What is BeEF?

BeEF is the Browser Exploitation Framework a penetration testing tool focused on browser-based security assessment and exploitation.

How to detect BeEF with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies BeEF through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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