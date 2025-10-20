- Robodex
- Browser automation
- AdsPower SunBrowser
AdsPower SunBrowserUnknown
What is AdsPower SunBrowser?
AdsPower SunBrowser is an AdsPower anti-detect browser used for profile isolation browser automation and multi-account workflows.
How to detect AdsPower SunBrowser with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies AdsPower SunBrowser through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.