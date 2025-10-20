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  1. Robodex
  2. Browser automation
  3. ChromeHeadless

ChromeHeadless

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What is ChromeHeadless?

ChromeHeadless is Chrome's headless mode allowing Chromium to run without a visible UI for automation testing rendering and scraping.

How to detect ChromeHeadless with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies ChromeHeadless through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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