- Robodex
- Browser automation
- ChromeHeadless
ChromeHeadlessUnknown
What is ChromeHeadless?
ChromeHeadless is Chrome's headless mode allowing Chromium to run without a visible UI for automation testing rendering and scraping.
How to detect ChromeHeadless with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies ChromeHeadless through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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