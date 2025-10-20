- Robodex
- Browser automation
Browser automation bots
General-purpose tool/library that automates web browsers. Fallback when the JTBD category can’t be detected.
Browser automation
Signed
Unknown
AdsPower
AdsPower FlowerBrowser is an anti-detect browser profile used with AdsPower for browser automation account management and RPA workflows.Unknown
Browser automation
AdsPower
AdsPower SunBrowser is an AdsPower anti-detect browser used for profile isolation browser automation and multi-account workflows.Unknown
Browser automation
beefproject/beef
BeEF is the Browser Exploitation Framework a penetration testing tool focused on browser-based security assessment and exploitation.Unknown
Browser automation
bablosoft/BAS
BrowserAutomationStudio is a visual browser automation tool for building bots parsers uploaders and workflows that automate Chrome-based browsing.Unknown
Browser automation
chromium/chromium
ChromeHeadless is Chrome's headless mode allowing Chromium to run without a visible UI for automation testing rendering and scraping.Unknown
Browser automation
Cloudflare
Cloudflare Browser Rendering runs programmable headless browsers on Cloudflare's network for automation rendering screenshots scraping and AI agents.Signed
Browser automation
apache/groovy-geb
Geb is a Groovy browser automation framework built on WebDriver for scripting scraping and functional or acceptance testing.Unknown
Browser automation
unknown
Headless Browser refers to browser execution without a visible UI commonly used for automated testing rendering scraping and monitoring.Unknown
Browser automation
apple/xcode
iPhone Simulator is Apple's Xcode simulator environment for running and testing iOS apps without a physical device.Unknown
Browser automation
ultrafunkamsterdam/nodriver
NoDriver is a Python browser automation library and successor to undetected-chromedriver designed for scraping and automation without WebDriver.Unknown
Browser automation
macbre/phantomas
Phantomas is a headless-browser-based web performance metrics collector that analyzes pages and reports technical performance data.Unknown
Browser automation
ariya/phantomjs
PhantomJS is a discontinued scriptable headless WebKit browser used for page automation screenshots testing and web scraping.Unknown
Browser automation
microsoft/playwright
Playwright is a browser automation framework for end-to-end testing and scripting across Chromium Firefox and WebKit.Unknown
Browser automation
mozilla/rhino
Rhino is Mozilla's JavaScript engine for Java used to run and embed JavaScript in Java applications and automation contexts.Unknown
Browser automation
SeleniumHQ/selenium
Selenium is a browser automation project and WebDriver implementation used for testing scripting and controlling browsers programmatically.Unknown
Browser automation
Ultralight
Ultralight is an embeddable HTML rendering engine for games and native applications. It renders web content and runs JavaScript through a C++ or C API, without requiring a full browser interface.Unknown
Browser automation
ultrafunkamsterdam/undetected-chromedriver
Undetected ChromeDriver is a patched Selenium ChromeDriver package designed to reduce detection by common anti-bot systems.Unknown
Browser automation
webdriver
WebDriver is a W3C browser automation protocol for remotely controlling user agents in testing and automation workflows.Unknown
Browser automation