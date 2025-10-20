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  2. Browser automation
  3. Ultralight

Ultralight

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What is Ultralight?

Ultralight is an embeddable HTML rendering engine for games and native applications. It renders web content and runs JavaScript through a C++ or C API, without requiring a full browser interface.

How to detect Ultralight with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Ultralight through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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