- Robodex
- Browser automation
- Ultralight
UltralightUnknown
What is Ultralight?
Ultralight is an embeddable HTML rendering engine for games and native applications. It renders web content and runs JavaScript through a C++ or C API, without requiring a full browser interface.
How to detect Ultralight with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Ultralight through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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