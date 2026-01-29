- Robodex
- Monitoring
- Stripebot
StripebotVerified
What is Stripebot?
Stripebot is Stripe's crawler used to access merchant pages and related content for Stripe products and integrations.
How to detect Stripebot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Stripebot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.