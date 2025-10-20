- Robodex
- Browser automation
- Phantomas
PhantomasUnknown
What is Phantomas?
Phantomas is a headless-browser-based web performance metrics collector that analyzes pages and reports technical performance data.
How to detect Phantomas with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Phantomas through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.