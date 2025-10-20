Robodex
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  1. Robodex
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  3. PhantomJS

PhantomJS

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What is PhantomJS?

PhantomJS is a discontinued scriptable headless WebKit browser used for page automation screenshots testing and web scraping.

How to detect PhantomJS with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies PhantomJS through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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