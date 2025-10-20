- Robodex
- Browser automation
- PhantomJS
PhantomJSUnknown
What is PhantomJS?
PhantomJS is a discontinued scriptable headless WebKit browser used for page automation screenshots testing and web scraping.
How to detect PhantomJS with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies PhantomJS through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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