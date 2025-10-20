- Robodex
- Browser automation
- Headless Browser
Headless BrowserUnknown
What is Headless Browser?
Headless Browser refers to browser execution without a visible UI commonly used for automated testing rendering scraping and monitoring.
How to detect Headless Browser with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Headless Browser through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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