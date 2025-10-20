- Robodex
- Browser automation
- WebDriver
WebDriverUnknown
What is WebDriver?
WebDriver is a W3C browser automation protocol for remotely controlling user agents in testing and automation workflows.
How to detect WebDriver with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies WebDriver through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.