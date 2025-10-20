- Robodex
- Browser automation
- Playwright
PlaywrightUnknown
What is Playwright?
Playwright is a browser automation framework for end-to-end testing and scripting across Chromium Firefox and WebKit.
How to detect Playwright with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Playwright through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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