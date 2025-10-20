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iPhone Simulator

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What is iPhone Simulator?

iPhone Simulator is Apple's Xcode simulator environment for running and testing iOS apps without a physical device.

How to detect iPhone Simulator with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies iPhone Simulator through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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