- Robodex
- Browser automation
- iPhone Simulator
iPhone SimulatorUnknown
What is iPhone Simulator?
iPhone Simulator is Apple's Xcode simulator environment for running and testing iOS apps without a physical device.
How to detect iPhone Simulator with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies iPhone Simulator through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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