- Robodex
- Browser automation
- Puppeteer Stealth
Puppeteer StealthUnknown
What is Puppeteer Stealth?
Puppeteer Stealth is a puppeteer-extra plugin that applies browser evasion techniques to make Puppeteer automation less detectable.
How to detect Puppeteer Stealth with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Puppeteer Stealth through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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