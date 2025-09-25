PrerenderVerified
What is Prerender?
Prerender crawls and renders JavaScript-heavy pages to provide cached HTML snapshots for search engines and social crawlers.
How to detect Prerender with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Prerender through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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