- Robodex
- SEO
SEO bots
Improves site visibility and rankings by providing search-engine analytics.
SEO
Verified
Ahrefs
AhrefsBot is Ahrefs' web crawler used to collect web data for SEO analysis backlink indexes and search marketing tools.Verified
SEO
Ahrefs
AhrefsSiteAudit is an Ahrefs crawler used for site audit checks and SEO analysis of website health and technical issues.Verified
SEO
Google Site Verifier fetches verification tokens and related pages to confirm site ownership for Google Search Console and other services.Verified
SEO
Prerender
Prerender crawls and renders JavaScript-heavy pages to provide cached HTML snapshots for search engines and social crawlers.Verified
SEO
Semrush
SemrushBot is Semrush's crawler used to collect web data for SEO analytics site audits and search visibility products.Verified
SEO