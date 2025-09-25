Google Site VerifierVerified
What is Google Site Verifier?
Google Site Verifier fetches verification tokens and related pages to confirm site ownership for Google Search Console and other services.
How to detect Google Site Verifier with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google Site Verifier through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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