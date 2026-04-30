AhrefsBotVerified
What is AhrefsBot?
AhrefsBot is Ahrefs' web crawler used to collect web data for SEO analysis backlink indexes and search marketing tools.
How to detect AhrefsBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies AhrefsBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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