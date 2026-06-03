Google StoreBotVerified
What is Google StoreBot?
Google StoreBot crawls product and store pages to support Google shopping commerce and product discovery experiences.
How to detect Google StoreBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google StoreBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.