SemrushBotVerified
What is SemrushBot?
SemrushBot is Semrush's crawler used to collect web data for SEO analytics site audits and search visibility products.
How to detect SemrushBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies SemrushBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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