- Robodex
- Browser automation
- Selenium
SeleniumUnknown
What is Selenium?
Selenium is a browser automation project and WebDriver implementation used for testing scripting and controlling browsers programmatically.
How to detect Selenium with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Selenium through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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