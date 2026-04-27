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Chrome Web Store

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What is Chrome Web Store?

Chrome Web Store fetcher traffic is associated with Google services that retrieve and process Chrome Web Store-related content.

How to detect Chrome Web Store with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Chrome Web Store through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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