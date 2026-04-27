Chrome Web StoreVerified
What is Chrome Web Store?
Chrome Web Store fetcher traffic is associated with Google services that retrieve and process Chrome Web Store-related content.
How to detect Chrome Web Store with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Chrome Web Store through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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