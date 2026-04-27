BingVideoPreviewVerified
What is BingVideoPreview?
BingVideoPreview is Microsoft's crawler for generating video previews in Bing. It accesses video content for preview purposes and has desktop and mobile variants.
How to detect BingVideoPreview with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies BingVideoPreview through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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