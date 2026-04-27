FacebookExternalHitVerified
What is FacebookExternalHit?
FacebookExternalHit is Meta's crawler for generating previews of links shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. It retrieves and caches page titles, descriptions, and thumbnail images.
How to detect FacebookExternalHit with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies FacebookExternalHit through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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