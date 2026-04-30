Exabot is the web crawler associated with Exalead, a search technology company owned by Dassault Systèmes. It fetches web pages to build search indexes.

How to detect Exabot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Exabot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.