- Robodex
- Search crawler
- DuckDuckBot
DuckDuckBotVerified
What is DuckDuckBot?
DuckDuckBot is DuckDuckGo's search crawler used to improve DuckDuckGo search results and web indexing.
How to detect DuckDuckBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies DuckDuckBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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