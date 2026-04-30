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  3. DuckAssistBot

DuckAssistBot

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What is DuckAssistBot?

DuckAssistBot is a DuckDuckGo bot associated with AI-assisted answer features that fetch or process web content for user-facing responses.

How to detect DuckAssistBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies DuckAssistBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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