- Robodex
- AI assistant
- DuckAssistBot
DuckAssistBotVerified
What is DuckAssistBot?
DuckAssistBot is a DuckDuckGo bot associated with AI-assisted answer features that fetch or process web content for user-facing responses.
How to detect DuckAssistBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies DuckAssistBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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