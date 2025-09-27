- Robodex
- AI assistant
- Amzn-User
Amzn-UserVerified
What is Amzn-User?
Amzn-User represents Amazon user-triggered fetching behavior for Amazon services that access web content on behalf of users.
How to detect Amzn-User with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Amzn-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.