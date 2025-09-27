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Amzn-User

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What is Amzn-User?

Amzn-User represents Amazon user-triggered fetching behavior for Amazon services that access web content on behalf of users.

How to detect Amzn-User with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Amzn-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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