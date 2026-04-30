- Robodex
- AI assistant
- ChatGPT-User
ChatGPT-UserVerified
What is ChatGPT-User?
ChatGPT-User represents OpenAI user-triggered browsing or fetching when ChatGPT accesses web content in response to a user request.
How to detect ChatGPT-User with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies ChatGPT-User through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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