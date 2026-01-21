Dots are capable, always-on agents built to handle everything. Powered by GPT‑6 Astra, they have their own cloud computer, learn from feedback over time, and can work towards your goals 24/7.

How to detect ChatGPT Agent Dots with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies ChatGPT Agent Dots through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.