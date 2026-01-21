ChatGPT Agent DotsSigned
What is ChatGPT Agent Dots?
Dots are capable, always-on agents built to handle everything. Powered by GPT‑6 Astra, they have their own cloud computer, learn from feedback over time, and can work towards your goals 24/7.
How to detect ChatGPT Agent Dots with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies ChatGPT Agent Dots through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.