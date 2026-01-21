- Robodex
- AI agent
AI agent bots
Performs tasks on the internet on a user’s behalf; uses AI and browser automation, and can change or create information.
AI agent
Signed
Verified
Unknown
Recently added
AGI Inc
AGI Agent is an AI browser agent from AGI Inc. associated with evaluating and running agents in real-world web environments.Signed
AI agent
AWS
Bedrock AgentCore Browser Tool lets AWS Bedrock agents use a managed browser to interact with websites and web applications.Signed
AI agent
Browserbase
Browserbase Agent represents Browserbase browser infrastructure for AI agents providing verified identity sessions proxies and web access.Signed
AI agent
CartAI
CartAI Agentic Commerce as a Service is an AI agent commerce service that helps agents interact with shopping and checkout workflows.Verified
AI agent
OpenAI
ChatGPT Agent is OpenAI's agentic browsing product that can use web pages and perform multi-step tasks for users.Signed
AI agent
OpenAI
Dots are capable, always-on agents built to handle everything. Powered by GPT‑6 Astra, they have their own cloud computer, learn from feedback over time, and can work towards your goals 24/7.Signed
AI agent
Anthropic
Claude Code (Agent SDK) is Anthropic's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It can run as a GitHub action, a service integration or as a custom app.Unknown
AI agent
Anthropic
Claude Code (CLI) is Anthropic's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a terminal CLI, IDE extension, and cloud agent, and can call external tools through MCP serversUnknown
AI agent
Anthropic
Claude Code (Desktop) is Anthropic's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a desktop app, and can call external tools through MCP serversUnknown
AI agent
OpenAI
Codex is OpenAI's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a terminal CLI, IDE extension, and cloud agent, and can call external tools through MCP servers.Unknown
AI agent
Anysphere
Cursor is Anysphere's AI code editor with an agent that helps developers complete coding tasks. Its Model Context Protocol (MCP) support lets the agent connect to external tools and data sources.Unknown
AI agent
Fingerprint
Fingerprint Agent is Fingerprint's Web Bot Auth test or agent identity implementation for validating signed bot traffic.Verified
AI agent
x.ai
Grok Bot is your team of always-on agents. They have their own computer and work inside tools and apps like you do.Signed
AI agent
Henry
HenryAgent is a Henry Labs agent associated with agentic commerce and embedded checkout workflows for AI-assisted transactions.Signed
AI agent
Lovable
Lovable is an AI-powered software engineer and full-stack web application builder. Instead of requiring you to write code, set up backend servers, or configure deployment pipelines manually, Lovable turns natural language descriptions, wireframe sketches, or screenshots directly into live, functional web software.Unknown
AI agent
Manus
Manus Agent is an AI agent from Manus designed to perform web and computer tasks on behalf of users.Signed
AI agent
Meta
Meta Muse is an autonomous personal AI agent developed by Meta that executes multi-step, real-world tasks and manages long-term goalsUnknown
AI agent
Nekuda
Nekuda Payment Executor is an agentic payment tool that enables AI agents or delegated workflows to execute payment-related actions.Signed
AI agent
Microsoft
Visual Studio Code is Microsoft’s AI coding editor an agentic environment that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a text editor and can call external tools through MCP serversUnknown
AI agent