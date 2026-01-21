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Browserbase Agent

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What is Browserbase Agent?

Browserbase Agent represents Browserbase browser infrastructure for AI agents providing verified identity sessions proxies and web access.

How to detect Browserbase Agent with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Browserbase Agent through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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