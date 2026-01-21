AGI Agent is an AI browser agent from AGI Inc. associated with evaluating and running agents in real-world web environments.

AGI Agent is an AI browser agent from AGI Inc. associated with evaluating and running agents in real-world web environments.

ChatGPT Agent is OpenAI's agentic browsing product that can use web pages and perform multi-step tasks for users.

ChatGPT Agent is OpenAI's agentic browsing product that can use web pages and perform multi-step tasks for users.