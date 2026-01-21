Claude Code (Agent SDK) is Anthropic's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It can run as a GitHub action, a service integration or as a custom app.

How to detect Claude Code (Agent SDK) with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Claude Code (Agent SDK) through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.