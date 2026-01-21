Claude Code (Agent SDK)Unknown
What is Claude Code (Agent SDK)?
Claude Code (Agent SDK) is Anthropic's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It can run as a GitHub action, a service integration or as a custom app.
How to detect Claude Code (Agent SDK) with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Claude Code (Agent SDK) through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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