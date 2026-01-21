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  3. Claude Code (CLI)

Claude Code (CLI)

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What is Claude Code (CLI)?

Claude Code (CLI) is Anthropic's AI coding agent that helps developers write, review, and ship code. It runs as a terminal CLI, IDE extension, and cloud agent, and can call external tools through MCP servers

How to detect Claude Code (CLI) with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Claude Code (CLI) through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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