InstinctUnknown
What is Instinct?
Instinct is an invite-only personal AI assistant developed by Spear Street Technology that operates a dedicated cloud desktop and local devices through text messaging and phone interfaces.
How to detect Instinct with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Instinct through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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