Manus AgentSigned
What is Manus Agent?
Manus Agent is an AI agent from Manus designed to perform web and computer tasks on behalf of users.
How to detect Manus Agent with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Manus Agent through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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