- Robodex
- Search crawler
- MailRUBot
MailRUBotVerified
What is MailRUBot?
MailRUBot is an automated web crawler operated by Mail.ru. It discovers and indexes web pages to support Mail.ru’s search services, helping users find website content through search results.
How to detect MailRUBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies MailRUBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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