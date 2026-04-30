MailRUBot is an automated web crawler operated by Mail.ru. It discovers and indexes web pages to support Mail.ru’s search services, helping users find website content through search results.

How to detect MailRUBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies MailRUBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.