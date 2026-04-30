- Robodex
- Search crawler
- Bingbot
BingbotVerified
What is Bingbot?
Bingbot is Microsoft's search crawler used to discover crawl and index pages for Bing Search and related Microsoft search experiences.
How to detect Bingbot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Bingbot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.