Applebot Applebot is Apple's web crawler used by Siri Spotlight Safari Apple Intelligence and other Apple services to index and retrieve web content.

Baiduspider Baiduspider is Baidu's search crawler used to discover and index web pages for Baidu Search and related search services.

Bingbot Bingbot is Microsoft's search crawler used to discover crawl and index pages for Bing Search and related Microsoft search experiences.

Bytespider Bytespider is ByteDance's web crawler used to access and index public web content for ByteDance search and content products.