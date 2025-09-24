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  1. Robodex
  2. Search crawler
  3. Amzn-SearchBot

Amzn-SearchBot

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What is Amzn-SearchBot?

Amzn-SearchBot is an Amazon search crawler used to discover and index public web content for Amazon search-related services.

How to detect Amzn-SearchBot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Amzn-SearchBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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