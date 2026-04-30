- Robodex
- Search crawler
- Applebot
ApplebotVerified
What is Applebot?
Applebot is Apple's web crawler used by Siri Spotlight Safari Apple Intelligence and other Apple services to index and retrieve web content.
How to detect Applebot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Applebot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.