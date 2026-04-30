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Applebot

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What is Applebot?

Applebot is Apple's web crawler used by Siri Spotlight Safari Apple Intelligence and other Apple services to index and retrieve web content.

How to detect Applebot with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Applebot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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