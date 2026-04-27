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BingPreview

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What is BingPreview?

BingPreview is Microsoft's crawler for generating snapshots of web pages for Bing. It renders pages to create visual previews and has desktop and mobile variants.

How to detect BingPreview with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies BingPreview through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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