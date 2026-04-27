- Robodex
- Other
Other bots
Bots with a job that doesn't fit the main taxonomy.
Other
Verified
APIs-Google is a Google fetcher used by Google APIs and services to retrieve resources or perform automated service-related requests.Verified
Other
Microsoft
BingPreview is Microsoft's crawler for generating snapshots of web pages for Bing. It renders pages to create visual previews and has desktop and mobile variants.Verified
Other
Microsoft
BingVideoPreview is Microsoft's crawler for generating video previews in Bing. It accesses video content for preview purposes and has desktop and mobile variants.Verified
Other
Chrome Web Store fetcher traffic is associated with Google services that retrieve and process Chrome Web Store-related content.Verified
Other
Cincraw
Cincraw is a web crawler that collects page content, metadata, and HTTP response information. It also retrieves JavaScript and CSS resources to render pages and save screenshots.Verified
Other
Meta
FacebookExternalHit is Meta's crawler for generating previews of links shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. It retrieves and caches page titles, descriptions, and thumbnail images.Verified
Other
Google Messages fetcher traffic retrieves web content used by Google Messages features such as link previews and related message experiences.Verified
Other
Google Pinpoint fetcher traffic is associated with Google's Pinpoint journalism and document analysis product retrieving web content.Verified
Other
Google Read Aloud fetches web pages at user request so Google products can read page content aloud with text-to-speech.Verified
Other
GoogleOther is a generic Google crawler used by product teams for public web crawling that is not tied to a specific named crawler.Verified
Other
GoogleOther-Image is a Google crawler variant used for image-related fetching outside the primary Googlebot Image workflow.Verified
Other
GoogleOther-Video is a Google crawler variant used for video-related fetching outside the primary Googlebot Video workflow.Verified
Other
Microsoft
MicrosoftPreview fetches pages to generate previews and enrich links for Microsoft products such as Bing and productivity services.Verified
Other