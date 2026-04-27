Google Read AloudVerified
What is Google Read Aloud?
Google Read Aloud fetches web pages at user request so Google products can read page content aloud with text-to-speech.
How to detect Google Read Aloud with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google Read Aloud through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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