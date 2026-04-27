- Robodex
- Aggregator
- Google Publisher Center
Google Publisher CenterVerified
What is Google Publisher Center?
Google Publisher Center fetches and processes publisher-provided feeds and pages for Google News and related publisher workflows.
How to detect Google Publisher Center with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Google Publisher Center through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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